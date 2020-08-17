Braun Strowman Rebuffs Claims He Contacted AEW

Several WWE Superstars reportedly reached out to All Elite Wrestling to gauge its potential interest when their contracts expired. One Superstar to deny this claim is the current WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, many of WWE’s top Superstars reached out to AEW. He stressed that there are “guys who have claimed different,” but at one point, “virtually everybody in WWE” reached out to the rival promotion. It was noted how only Roman Reigns was the only Superstar to not even inquire.

Braun Strowman, however, refutes that claim. Speaking with Heel By Nature, The “Monster Among Men” labeled Meltzer’s statement as “fake news.” He also added how he doesn’t like “being clickbait for lies.”

Strowman signed a 5-year deal with WWE in July 2019. He made his decision before All Elite Wrestling had announced that its show, Dynamite, would debut on TNT.

Superstars like Randy Orton and Edge have previously spoken to AEW prior to signing new WWE contracts. Orton is now signed to a 5-year deal. Edge negotiated with AEW before returning to discuss options with WWE.

Braun Strowman will defend his WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. He faces off against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.