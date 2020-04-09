Braun Strowman Reveals Aftermath Of Royal Rumble 2018 Encounter With Brock Lesnar

New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed the aftermath between himself and Brock Lesnar following their heated exchange during 2018's Royal Rumble.

New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has reflected on his exchange with Brock Lesnar during 2018’s Royal Rumble. After delivering a knee that Lesnar considered to be too stiff, “The Beast Incarnate” would unleash a few legitimate shots to Strowman. Speaking with talkSPORT about their encounter, Strowman revealed that the two Superstars simply laughed it off backstage.

“We laughed about it afterwards,” Strowman confessed. “It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad,’ he said the same thing and we went about our business. We’re both grown ups, we both knew what we were getting into and at the end of the day, we’re both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch, so in the end we took an inch from each other.”

Whenever working with Lesnar, Braun Strowman shared how he adopted the mentality that he’s heading into a real fight. Referencing their Royal Rumble moment, Strowman joked how he “got a little ants in my pants.” He claimed Lesnar did too. They then threw some heavy shots at each other and then carried on.

Although Braun Strowman had reason to celebrate following this weekend’s WrestleMania 36, Lesnar did not. He lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre during the main event of Night Two.