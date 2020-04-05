Braun Strowman Reveals When He Found Out He Was Replacing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

A new episode of WWE’s The Bump premiered on Sunday and featured an interview with newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Strowman was not originally supposed to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1 on Saturday night. In fact, WWE never booked him in a match on the card.

Roman Reigns was supposed to be in the contest against Goldberg. However, Reigns announced his decision to pull out of the event due to health concerns.

Strowman stated that it was probably the craziest 24 hours of his life as he loaded up his stuff when the state of Florida went into lockdown and was going to drive up to Wisconsin where he has some land. He was also going to see his family and getaway.

“Drove 21 hours and was an hour away from home and I got a phone call. ‘There’s been some last-minute changes. We need you, it’s an emergency, we’re sending a jet to get you and you leave at 9 pm.’

He continued by noting that, “I got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, and landed at 1:30 in the morning. Got up, hit the ground running and low and behold, came out of the back end as the Universal Champion.”