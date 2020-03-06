Braun Strowman Shares WrestleMania Aspirations, Elimination Chamber

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman has shared his WrestleMania goals during an interview with Sports Illustrated. During their conversation, Strowman also spoke about his upcoming handicap match at Elimination Chamber and the events he is partaking in during WrestleMania week.

Strowman confessed that a personal goal for him is to have a singles match on the main card of WrestleMania. He added how he sees himself in the main event on the “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” believing he has the star power and fan support to help get him there.

“Having a singles match on the main card, that’s been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE. One day, I can see myself main-eventing WrestleMania. I feel like I have the star power and the fan base behind me that wants to see it, but I just need to find the right opponent.”

Braun Strowman At Elimination Chamber

This Sunday, Strowman will be defending his Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event. He competes in a 3-on-1 Handicap match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Looking to his title defense, Strowman admits he has his hands full on Sunday.

“Those three are pretty tough, and when they have their game plan working together, they’re even tougher,” he said. “I need to get past them first, but hopefully I’m carrying that title out of Elimination Chamber and into WrestleMania. I’ll represent it proudly to whomever wants to step up and get these hands.”

Magic City Mania

Past Elimination Chamber is WrestleMania 36. Unsurprisingly, WWE is going all out for the event. Several events are planned over the course of the week leading up to the show itself featuring WWE Superstars. One of these is Magic City Mania, a fan event that Braun Strowman is participating in.

“There will be so many wrestling fans in Tampa for WrestleMania, and we want to sell this event out and have people hanging from the rafters,” he said on the event. “My life has been so chaotically crazy and awesome. The platform I’ve been given and the opportunities presented to me in WWE have been unbelievable, and the coolest thing I have learned as a WWE superstar is the power that we have to help people get through hard times in their life.”

Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.