Braun Strowman Talks Crazy 24 Hours Before WrestleMania 36

New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The SmackDown Superstar would discuss his title win at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month, as well as the hectic 24 hours that preceded the event.

Strowman was not initially pegged to face then Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns was the challenger heading into the event, however due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the ‘Big Dog’ would pull out of the show. This forced WWE to make a last minute change, and it was decided that Braun Strowman was the man to take the belt from Goldberg.

Driving To Wisconsin

“Oh yeah, without a doubt it was the craziest 24 hours of my life” Braun Strowman began. “There was quarantine and telling everybody to stay at home and doing everything they could to help control the spread of this virus. So I figured, you know, I have some land up in Wisconsin, I haven’t seen my family, they live out in the middle of nowhere. I’ve got 80 acres out in the middle of nowhere, it’s literally a town that’s barely incorporated. There’s 400 people in the old town so I was like, well, if I got to be locked down I’m gonna be locked down out in the middle of nowhere, being the country boy that I am.”

Vince McMahon

Strowman would then reveal how the 21 hour car journey ended with phone call from Vince McMahon. “So I loaded up my belongings in my car and drove 21 hours to Wisconsin. I got one hour away from my property and I got a phone call from the chairman of WWE, saying ‘Braun we’ve had some last minute changes, there’s a couple emergencies happening. We need you.’ And I said, ‘well, I’m in Wisconsin I just drove for 21 hours.’ He [Vince McMahon] said ‘we know, we’re sending a jet to Atlanta at 9pm, you leave at 9:15pm.’ So I made it to Wisconsin long enough to grab a quick bite at dinner and then headed to the little regional County Airport.”

Braun Strowman in a Four-Seater Jet

Strowman elaborated further, saying “I jumped on a four seater jet; which I’m terrified of flying on by the way because I barely can fit my large hairy self in there. So it was a pretty impressive, a very fast jet. It was timely to get me there. I think we got from Wisconsin back to Orlando in 1 hour 30 minutes? We were rocking and rolling. I landed, with the time change and everything? I got into Orlando like midnight-ish back to Florida? Got in bed about at one o’clock in the morning, woke up the next day and headed to the Performance Center.”

Goldberg vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman would finish by thanking his opponent in the WrestleMania 36 match. “I want to say a big thanks to Bill Goldberg for giving me the opportunity. To know and trust in me to want to get in there and ‘get these hands’ per se.”

