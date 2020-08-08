Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Set For WWE SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt has been announced for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV.

WWE confirmed the match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. This came just one week after Wyatt had attacked Alexa Bliss, who had been portrayed in the Wyatt Swamp Fight back at Extreme Rules.

- Advertisement -

During SmackDown, Wyatt, who was dressed as The Fiend came down to the ring then when the show came back we saw Alexa Bliss down on the mat as The Fiend circled her and stared down at her. Bliss slowly grabbed his arm and face.

He stared at her but quickly backed off. Strowman appeared on the big screen in order for him to do a promo about how the evil is now coming out of him.

Strowman stated that he has decided The Fiend can have whatever he wants at SummerSlam and advised Wyatt to face his fears and face The Monster.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

"I am the THING that nightmares are made of. I am the MONSTER." – @BraunStrowman #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M9qb0TjySn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020

Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft