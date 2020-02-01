Braun Strowman Wins Intercontinental Title On SmackDown

Braun Strowman has finally won his first singles title in WWE.

Strowman faced Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday night’s SmackDown with Sami Zayn and Cesaro at ringside.

Nakamura attempted to throw Strowman into the turnbuckles after the padding was taken off of them while the referee was distracted, but it backfired as Strowman stopped Nakamura and threw him into it instead. A running power slam later Strowman was able to pin the Nakamura for the win.

While Braun Strowman has held the Raw Tag Team Championships twice, he has never won a singles title before. The Monster Among Men had this a long time coming, and some might even argue that this push is a bit late for him.

After headlining many pay-per-view events, winning the Money in the Bank contract, the Greatest Royal Rumble, the unstoppable monster has finally captured gold for himself.

As for Nakamura, the IC reign with him was lacklustre so here’s hoping the same does not happen with Strowman’s. Zayn’s duo also seems to be falling apart as Nakamura is no longer champion and not a lot of things are going right for them. It may not be a huge surprise if they went their separate ways after this.

