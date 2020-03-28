Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena For Stipulation Match At WrestleMania

It appears that after the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles match was changed into a Boneyard match, another top WrestleMania fight will be converted into a stipulation bout.

WWE had announced that this week’s episode of SmackDown will feature a Firefly Fun House segment where Bray Wyatt will address John Cena.

The former Universal Champion then hosted the segment in the second hour of the show where he created ‘the perfect smoothie’ to defeat the Cenation Leader at Mania.

Wyatt said that Cena deserves a match which is not ordinary and proceeded to challenge his opponent to a Firefly Fun House match at the upcoming PPV event.

There is no word yet on the characteristics of the bout but you can check out a video of the SmackDown segment where Bray mentions the WrestleMania match below:

WWE has since announced that John Cena will be returning to SmackDown for next week’s go-home episode of the show where he will respond to this challenge from the Fiend.

If Cena does accept this challenge then it will be the third stipulation match for Wrestlemania after WWE announced AJ Styles vs. Undertaker bout as a boneyard match and Edge vs. Randy Orton as a Last Match Standing match for the show.