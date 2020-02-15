Bray Wyatt Interrupts A Returning Hulk Hogan On SmackDown

Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE SmackDown on FOX last night. His appearance on the show, however, was interrupted by the current WWE Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt.

Hogan’s appearance on the show was via satellite, similar to Goldberg’s last week. He was being interviewed by Michael Cole who asked him about the nWo’s upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, which will make him a two-time WWE HOF’er.

Hogan talked about his career highlights as a singles wrestler and his time with the nWo. He also talked about Bray Wyatt’s upcoming match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown, saying that Wyatt needs to be careful as he has faced Goldberg before and he knows how strong of a foe he is.

As they were talking about Wyatt, the lights flickered and the scene cut to the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt was spoofing the nWo, as the scene was monochrome, akin to the group’s old promos.

Wyatt mocked Hogan by playing with his title belt like a guitar. He joked that eating his vitamins and saying is prayers led him to the championship.

Hogan told Wyatt that he is a funny and entertaining guy, but his jokes won’t be funny when he gets in the ring with Goldberg. Getting into the ring with him is no joke.

Wyatt replied that he as a Fiend so he doesn’t need jokes when faces Goldberg in the ring. Wyatt then more or less threatened to add Hogan to his list of victims by holding up a framed picture of him with his eyes crossed out like his other victims’ pictures.

The segment ended with Hulk Hogan telling Bray Wyatt that he’ll see him in Tampa during the Hall of Fame. Wyatt then waved goodbye to Goldberg as the scene ended.

There has been speculation that WWE is teasing a match between Hogan and Wyatt and that it could take place at Mania, or at the next Saudi event after Super ShowDown.