Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message To Goldberg

By Scott Lazara

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and issued a cryptic message to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

“Dearest @Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed it,” he wrote. “Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it.”

Wyatt did not elaborate but social media speculation is that the post is related to the WWE Universal Championship, which Goldberg won from Wyatt earlier this year at WWE Super ShowDown.

Goldberg carried the title until WrestleMania 36, where he dropped it to Braun Strowman. That match was originally scheduled to be Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns, but Reigns backed out of the show due to concerns he had with working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tweet from Wyatt comes just days after Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam, following The Fiend’s Universal Championship win over Strowman. The Fiend’s first title defense will come this Sunday at WWE Payback, against Reigns and Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat.

Wyatt’s cryptic post to Goldberg is adding to the rumors of a WWE return for Goldberg. He recently told The Pop Culture Show that he still has two years left on his WWE contract. The contract calls for two matches per year, but Goldberg has already worked his two for 2020. However, it’s always possible that WWE works something out and we see Goldberg return to mix it up in the SmackDown main event scene.

