Bray Wyatt Reacts To Brodie Lee’s AEW Debut

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw two big debuts and one of them was the debut of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper, now known as Brodie Lee.

The former WWE star made his debut during a segment on the show and to the surprise of many, he was revealed as the Exalted One of the Dark Order, a role many expected Matt Hardy to assume.

Bray Wyatt reacted to Brodie Lee’s debut on their rival promotion on Twitter recently. He posted a gif of a child mentioning how he and Rowan are the only ones left now:

It’s just me and Rowan now… pic.twitter.com/Il4mbnBd42 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2020

Braun never left? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2020

Luke Harper originally debuted on WWE TV as part of the Wyatt Family led by the former Universal Champion and he remained closely associated with Bray Wyatt throughout his WWE career.

He had been unhappy with his position in WWE from the last few years and Lee had even asked for his release from the company, only for his request to be denied by the officials.

The company finally released Brodie Lee from his contract in December last year and he made his AEW debut shortly after his non compete clause expired.

You can check out the debut of the newest AEW star in the video below: