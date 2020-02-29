Bray Wyatt Reacts To Goldberg Loss, Match With Cena

Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The last time Wyatt had been in the country he defeated Seth Rollins for the same championship. Wyatt recently reacted to his title loss to Goldberg on social media.
Wyatt also responded to a fan on Twitter asking if WWE is trying to kill its characters:
Earlier this morning, Wyatt offered up the following:
Wyatt has hinted that we might be entering “Chapter 4” of his story:
He also responded to a fan on Twitter who was confused as to why the Fiend wants to face Cena at WrestleMania.
Wyatt is likely referring to the fact that John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt at Wyatt’s first-ever WrestleMania. They met in single’s action at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 with Cena coming out the winner.
Bray Wyatt vs John Cena – Head-to-Head Statistics
Single’s matches:
John Cena leads 3-1
- WrestleMania 30: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt
- Extreme Rules 2014: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena (Steel Cage)
- Payback 2014: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt (Last Man Standing)
- Monday Night RAW 8/25/14: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt via DQ
Multi-Person Matches:
Bray Wyatt leads 2-1-1
- Money in the Bank 2014: John Cena defeated Alberto Del Rio and Bray Wyatt and Cesaro and Kane and Randy Orton and Roman Reigns and Sheamus (This match was a MITB match but with the World Heavyweight Title on the line as opposed to the briefcase.)
- Smackdown 7/26/16: Dolph Ziggler defeated AJ Styles and Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt and John Cena (6-Pack Challenge)
- Elimination Chamber 2017: Bray Wyatt defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose and John Cena (c) and The Miz (Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship)
- Smackdown 2/14/17: Bray Wyatt (c) defeated John Cena and AJ Styles (WWE Title – triple threat)