Bray Wyatt Reacts To Goldberg Loss, Match With Cena

Bray Wyatt has commented on both his upcoming match with John Cena and his recent loss to Bill Goldberg.

Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The last time Wyatt had been in the country he defeated Seth Rollins for the same championship. Wyatt recently reacted to his title loss to Goldberg on social media.

Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 28, 2020

Wyatt also responded to a fan on Twitter asking if WWE is trying to kill its characters:

Yes — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Earlier this morning, Wyatt offered up the following:

To my mockingbird,



Not a loss, but instead a sacrifice.



He wasn’t a chapter in my tale.



I began with a mission.



And now I’m where I was supposed to be.



You’ll see. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Wyatt has hinted that we might be entering “Chapter 4” of his story:

Revenge is a confession of pain



Chapter 4: atonement and the addict. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

He also responded to a fan on Twitter who was confused as to why the Fiend wants to face Cena at WrestleMania.

Because it has to be where it all began. It’s a circle. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Wyatt is likely referring to the fact that John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt at Wyatt’s first-ever WrestleMania. They met in single’s action at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 with Cena coming out the winner.

Bray Wyatt vs John Cena – Head-to-Head Statistics

Single’s matches:

John Cena leads 3-1

WrestleMania 30: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt Extreme Rules 2014: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena (Steel Cage) Payback 2014: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt (Last Man Standing) Monday Night RAW 8/25/14: John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt via DQ

Multi-Person Matches:

Bray Wyatt leads 2-1-1