Bray Wyatt Remains Universal Champion At WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt will remain the WWE Universal Champion as he has retained the championship in his latest title defense.

He did so when he beat Daniel Bryan on Sunday night at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event from the Minute Maid Park.

Their first match came back in November when Wyatt beat Bryan in a championship match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Fast forward to December, Wyatt beat The Miz at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event to retain the title.

Wyatt was expected to have a rematch with Bryan at this show. After the contest, Bryan showed off his new look and attacked Wyatt. Miz was originally slated to work with Wyatt at Survivor Series but plans changed with Bryan in that spot instead.

Bryan became the new #1 contender for the title when he WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in late December in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on FOX.

A Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, and The Miz took place with the winner becoming the next challenger to Wyatt’s title. Bryan was victorious, earning the right to challenge Wyatt for the strap at the Royal Rumble.

