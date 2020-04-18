Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Set For WWE Money In The Bank

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV and it features the top title on the SmackDown brand.

Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is now official for the show. WWE had Michael Cole announce the match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

There’s speculation that Wyatt may be wrestling the match as himself instead of The Fiend. As of this writing, that’s not confirmed.

If you recall, Wyatt wrestled as himself back in December when he faced The Miz at the TLC pay-per-view event. He dressed like his character that appears during the Firefly Fun House segments.

WWE presents the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The event was slated to be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

TBA vs. TBA – Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke or Naomi vs. TBA vs. TBA – Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Filmed Money In The Bank Footage On Roof Of Corporate Headquarters