Bray Wyatt & Wade Barrett Tease Nexus Reunion

Wade Barrett worked the commentary booth for NXT this week and was welcomed back to the company by one of his former Nexus stablemates. The former Husky Harris, now known as Bray Wyatt, asked Barrett if he was returning to the company for the once-rumoured Nexus reunion.

Barrett posted a thank-you on Twitter to those who had congratulated him on his NXT commentary role and Wyatt appeared in the replies section.

Are you here for that Nexus reunion thing? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 27, 2020

Yowie wowie, brother. Only if I’m still allowed to be the leader. #WeAreOne — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020

You’re Either Nexus Or Against Us

The Nexus angle ran from 2010 to 2011 and involved several names who have gone on to do big things in wrestling.

Nexus members:

Wade Barrett (Currently a broadcaster: NWA Powerrr, NXT)

Darren Young (Making NJPW debut soon)

Skip Sheffield (Became Ryback)

Michael Tarver (Wrestling on the independent scene)

Justin Gabriel (PJ Black in ROH)

Heath Slater (Currently trying to land contract with Impact Wrestling)

David Otunga (Still with WWE)

Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt)

Michael McGillicutty (Became Curtis Axel, released from WWE this April)

Mason Ryan (Working with Cirque du Soleil as an archer)

Former member Darren Young commented on the Dropkick Podcast earlier this year that plans had been in place for a Nexus reunion at WrestleMania. Young has recently been announced as making his NJPW debut on the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed shows.