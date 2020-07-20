Bray Wyatt Wins Swamp Fight At WWE Extreme Rules

The Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman was the latest installment in WWE doing cinematic type matches.

It took place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The match was different although it was a non-title match, which meant that Strowman didn’t have any worries about losing the WWE Universal Title.

The match featured Wyatt disappearing several times. Strowman took out a few masked men. Strowman got hit in the back with a shovel and it turned out that it was the older version of Strowman.

We then see Strowman tied to a chair with Wyatt trying to talk him into joining him again. There was a lady that came in with a snake then we saw Strowman set a guy on fire. The woman was revealed as Alexa Bliss. Strowman tackled Wyatt into a boat, which later started driving by itself.

It ended when Strowman sent Wyatt into the water. Strowman said that it was over, but Wyatt jumped out and pulled him into the water with him. The water turned red and Wyatt popped up as The Fiend. We see a close-up shot on his face with him laughing and he asks to let him in. That’s how the match ended. Wyatt won the match.

? He's got the whole world, in his hands

He's got the whole world, in his hands?



The winner of the 'Swamp Fight': @WWEBrayWyatt?!? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JrnPjHzznA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 20, 2020

Firefly Funhouse Wyatt has lost to Strowman and Wyatt won at Extreme Rules while portraying his old gimmick.

With each star holding a win over each other it could lead to a third and final match that would take place at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

