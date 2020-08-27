Breezango Win WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

Breezango has been able to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles.

In the opening contest of Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, Tyler Breeze and Fandango took on Imperium in their latest chase for gold in WWE.

The big upset happened when they beat Imperium for the titles in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. It was a back and forth match with the heels getting the majority of the offense.

It nearly looked like there would not be a title change as Imperium went for their finisher. However, that was before Breeze managed to fight free and connected with dual superkicks that allowed Fandango to hit a double leg drop off the top rope and score the pinfall.

Breezango became the number one contenders to the titles by defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) in a Triple Threat Tag Match at Saturday’s TakeOver: XXX pre-show.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner started their reign as NXT Tag Team Champions back on the May 13th episode of NXT when they dethroned Matt Riddle and temporary partner Timothy Thatcher.

The NXT UK stars are likely to make a return to their home country as NXT UK is about to start back up next month.