Bret Hart Launches “Confessions Of The Hitman” Web Series

Wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has announced a new web series available for purchase. “Confessions of the Hitman” Season 1 has been released and can be purchased for a cost of $35.The first season of the show features 35 episodes in total and new episodes are uploaded weekly.
The show will feature Bret telling classic stories, revealing his favourite moments in wrestling and more. It is available for purchase at BretHart.com.
“Hey everyone my new web series Confessions Of The Hitman season 1 is now available at BretHart.com $35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly. I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events,” Bret Tweeted.
Bret Hart Career Highlights
Bret Hart’s career in pro-wrestling is one of the most decorated in the history of the business. Here are some of the highlights:
- 2x WWE Hall of Famer: Solo induction in 2006, w/ Jim Neidhart as the Hart Foundation in 2019.
- 5x WWE Champion
- 2x WCW Champion
- Ranked 39th greatest Canadian of all-time in 2004 CBC poll.
- 2x WWE Tag Team Champion w/ Jim Neidhart
- 6x Stampede North American Champion (Stampede Wrestling)
- Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 1995
- George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2006
- Iron Mike Award (Cauliflower Alley Club) 2008
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame Class of 1996
- Feud of the Year (WON) Hart Foundation vs Steve Austin (1997)
- Match of the Year (WON) vs Steve Austin WM13 (1997)
- Feud of the Year (WON) vs Jerry Lawler (1993)