Bret Hart Launches “Confessions Of The Hitman” Web Series

Wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has announced a new web series available for purchase. “Confessions of the Hitman” Season 1 has been released and can be purchased for a cost of $35.The first season of the show features 35 episodes in total and new episodes are uploaded weekly.

The show will feature Bret telling classic stories, revealing his favourite moments in wrestling and more. It is available for purchase at BretHart.com.

“Hey everyone my new web series Confessions Of The Hitman season 1 is now available at BretHart.com $35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly. I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events,” Bret Tweeted.

Hey everyone my new web series Confessions Of The Hitman season 1 is now available at https://t.co/qQz28fQOH4

$35 Canadian for 35 episodes total with new episodes uploaded weekly. I talk about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events pic.twitter.com/W5jaEHUYAG — Bret Hart (@BretHart) June 28, 2020

Bret Hart Career Highlights

Bret Hart’s career in pro-wrestling is one of the most decorated in the history of the business. Here are some of the highlights: