Bret Hart Blasts Goldberg: ‘He Hurt Everybody He Worked With’

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart is one of the most honest professional wrestlers you’ll ever come across.

“The Hitman” isn’t one to mince words, and will tell you his side of things regardless of how harsh they may be. That was no different during Hart’s recent appearance on fellow Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” on the WWE Network. During the program, Hart went in on WWE Hall Of Famer and current Universal Champion, Goldberg.

Hart called Goldberg “one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business,” before suggesting the ex-WCW World Champion “hurt everybody he worked with.”

“I always knew what I was doing and I would hurt myself before I ever hurt another wrestler,” Bret said. “I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with, especially at the end like Goldberg. Goldberg to me was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business.

“For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame… he hurt everybody he worked with, so he might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with. He hurt everybody he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had, and even when I worked with Bill…

“I always think, the last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match where he injured, ended my career… I said, ‘Bill, whatever you do out there, don’t hurt me. Do whatever you want, we can do anything, just do not go nuts.'”

Hart’s beef with Goldberg stems back decades ago during the pair’s time together in WCW. A match between the two ultimately led to a career-ending injury for Hart. As for Goldberg, after a lengthy period of time away from the ring, he has since rekindled his relationship with WWE and is a two-time and current Universal Champion.

He’s scheduled to put that title up for grabs against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. This year’s WrestleMania is currently scheduled to broadcast in front of an empty crowd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is what Bret Hart thinks of Goldberg as a Professional Wrestler



Thought's on this? pic.twitter.com/1zG218HtJo — Alastair McKenzie??????? (@Mckenzieas93) March 16, 2020

H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions