Bret Hart On His WCW Booking: “They Didn’t Know What The Hell To Do With Me”

Bret Hart says WCW creative didn't know what to do with him

The Montreal Screwjob, which was a result of Bret Hart signing a contract with WCW, is one of the most famous events in the history of professional wrestling.

However, the WCW run of the former World Champion that followed was a disappointment for many fans and despite him winning the WCW title two times during his time with the company, his tenure there is often described as lackstar.

WWE recently published a clip of Bret Hart’s upcoming interview with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions. During the interview, the wrestling veteran talked about his disappointing run with the company, saying that they didn’t know what to do with him:

“There was so much talent I could have worked with—Booker T, [Hulk] Hogan—I should have worked with Hogan, right away, I should have had Hulk Hogan in a sharpshooter and done some big numbers with him. I went into WCW, I had more heat

I had wrestled you at WrestleMania 13, I beat Undertaker at SummerSlam, I knocked Vince [McMahon] out, I didn’t really lose to Shawn [Michaels].” recalled Bret Hart. “I had so much heat and they just didn’t know what the hell to do with me.”

Bret Hart had signed a three-year contract with WCW when he originally joined the company in December 1997. However, his run didn’t last that long.

He suffered a career-ending injury during his match with Goldberg at Starrcade 1999, and his WCW contract was terminated on October 2000.

You can check out WWE’s preview of Bret Hart on the Broken Skull Sessions below.