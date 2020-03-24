Bret Hart On Recommending Steve Austin to Vince McMahon, Being Warned About WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart has reflected Steve Austin warning him against joining WCW and shared how he lobbied for Austin to join WWE.

“You know, this is a true story that people don’t know. I was going to Vince all the time trying to bring new guys in,” Hart shared. “I remember talking about you. You, I think, had just signed with ECW. And I said ‘Why didn’t you guys grab Steve Austin? He was free, he was available. You’re looking for new guys all the time, he’s one of the best guys down there.’ I talked to Vince about it, and I remember the next week, you were sitting in the dressing room.”

Bret Hart Remembers Austin’s Warning

Bret Hart then opened up about Austin’s WCW warning. He recalled how Austin told him that WCW didn’t know what they were doing. “Guys that had been there [in WCW], including Kevin Nash and different guys who had been there before, said ‘Don’t ever go there. They are the dumbest idiots in the world.’ I kind of knew that before I went. But I mean, they really proved that to me – that they were the stupidest people that could ever run a wrestling business.”

He named some of the talents he could have worked with, noting how WCW didn’t know what to do with him. Hart stated that he and Hogan should have worked together straight away, believing they would have done big numbers together.

Bret Hart joined WCW following the infamous Montreal Screwjob in November 1997. He would signal the letters WCW in the air following his last WWE match and debut for WCW a month later.

