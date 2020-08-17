Bret Hart Recalls Stu Hart Teaching Him How To Fight

Bret Hart is currently promoting his Confessions of the Hitman web series which features interviews with the Excellence of Execution himself.

The legendary grappler has been posting excerpts from the shows recently on Instagram. In one teaser clip, Bret details his father Stu Hart teaching him how to fight after finding out he got into a scuffle at school.

- Advertisement -

“I remember my Dad giving me all these pointers on where the head goes, the body follows. I remember him telling me that,” Bret said about pointers his father gave him on how to fight. “He’s telling me all this stuff and he goes wrestle him down and stuff like that.”

“I remember he told me this too in this same little moment he had to teach me to fight. He told me that if you ever get in a really tough spot, bite that guy on the tip of the nose if you’re close enough and get him right on the tip. He won’t bother you again.”

The full web series can be viewed here.

Bret’s comments can be heard in the Instagram post below:

Bret also posted the following tribute to his late-partner Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart recently:

“It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. Miss you every day, Jim.”

The 2nd anniversary of Neidhart’s death was on August 13th.

Bret also recently wished Daniel Cormier luck in his UFC 252 fight against Stipe Miocic: