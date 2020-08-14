Bret Hart Reveals How Triple H And Shawn Michaels Bullied The Rock In The ’90s

Bret Hart has revealed how Triple H and Shawn Michaels allegedly bullied The Rock when he first started in WWE.

Speaking on his Confessions of The Hitman series, Hart stressed how plenty of jealous wrestlers wanted The Rock to quit the business and would actively give him a “really hard time.”

- Advertisement -

According to Hart, their attempts to “break” The Rock almost worked on a few occasions. He added how he and his brother, Owen Hart, often supported The Rock and would look out for him: “I think Owen and I had a lot to do with sort of looking out for him when he first came down. [The Rock] was kind of a marked guy.”

He noted how the Superstars who were envious of The Rock also happened to be those involved in the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Because of this, Hart felt compelled to support The Rock backstage. He admitted he had the “same dislike for the same petty bulls–t that these guys were all about.”

Bret Hart On Witnessing Shawn Michaels Chew Out The Rock

Bret Hart recalled an incident that saw Michaels allegedly reprimanded The Rock following a top rope dropkick. Michaels insisted the move was his. Hart stressed to the then-rookie that Michaels’ claim was “bulls–t.” He noted how he and his brother would often do top rope dropkicks without issue.

“The Rock was [deflated] because in those days, Shawn had a lot of weight. He was a pretty important guy for the company, a veteran guy kind of dressing him down like that, he was apologizing and said he didn’t know, and he thought it would be okay. I remember the door closed after Shawn left and I said, ‘that’s bulls–t. That’s total bulls–t.’ I said, ‘nobody owns the dropkick off the top. You can do that. Owen does it all the time! Why doesn’t he cut a promo on Owen?’ I said, ‘they’re just busting your chops and they’re trying to work on you.'”

He then claimed that Triple H was the same as Michaels. Hart shared how Triple H was “always out to get The Rock.” According to him, both Triple H and Michaels wanted The Rock out of the company “as bad as they wanted me out.” He explained how there were plenty of occasions where the two would make things difficult for The Rock. However, because Hart had some clout at the time, he could go in and help The Rock “rebound” with help and advice.

Following The Rock’s eventual success and rise to Superstardom, Hart shared he was glad he “overcame their petty bulls–t.”

You can sign up for Bret Hart’s Confession of The Hitman series here.