Brian Cage On Taz Throwing In The Towel, Says He’s Still Unbeaten

Brian Cage is reevaluating his alliance with Taz after suffering a tough loss to Jon Moxley this week at Fight for the Fallen.

Cage looked impressive during his first opportunity challenging for the AEW World Championship. He showcased his signature style of power moves mixed with remarkable agility for a man of his stature. Moxley strategically worked on Cage’s surgically-repaired arm. Moxley put Cage in a crossface armbar submission but The Machine refused to quit. The finish came when Taz threw in the towel to save his client from another potential injury.

Taz tweeted the following on social media the following morning:

some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 16, 2020

Brian Cage has had a few days to think about the situation. He released a following statement on Friday about whether or not continuing with Taz is the best thing for his career. He is adamant that he was not going to to submit to Jon Moxley before Taz ended the match on his beehalf. Cage wrote:

“It’s been a rough couple of days, and Taz and I have gone back and forth,” Cage began. “I’ve considered relieving him of his duties, and wanted to immediately after the match. I’ll wait and see how I feel after the weekend.

Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn’t gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I’m still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question “Who betta than Cage?”, is still NOBODY!”

AEW announcer Jim Ross had some interesting things to say about Brian Cage working with Taz. JR was critical of the FTW Championship storyline. He also feels Cage needs to show more personality on television. You can check out those comments below: