Brian Cage On Why He Signed With AEW Instead of WWE, Says He Prefers Being A Babyface

Brian Cage was a major acquisition for All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. The 36-year-old grappler possesses a dangerous combination of power and agility rarely seen.

During a recent interview with TSN, “The Machine” explained why he signed with AEW instead of WWE. Cage cited better match-ups and a greater degree of creative freedom as the primary factors.

“I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to be a part of, obviously, but to be able to break through the reach I’d already done – the Ring of Honor crowd, the Impact crowd, and so on,” he began. “I felt like I needed to go to a bigger, national scene like an AEW. And another big thing was AEW had the most unique, cooler matches, if you will, and all of them would be first-time ever matches, whereas everywhere else would have been repeats and not as exciting.”

Brian Cage knows the money and promotional machine that WWE offers. However, he knew that he would have far less input on his character and storylines if he had signed with Vince McMahon.

“I were to go to WWE, I wouldn’t have as much creative control,” Cage continued. “That, artistically speaking, was a big reason why. I’m going to go to a place where I can showcase my abilities and have the most fun, intriguing matches and I had more personal desire to go to AEW than anywhere else.”

Cage is now aligned with ECW legend Taz as his ‘coach’ and mouthpiece. Cage knew Taz had developed into a top-tier broadcaster in recent years, but was amazed when Taz started cutting promos for him.

“I knew he was a great commentator and he could cut promos, but I didn’t really think of him as a promo guy,” Cage said of Taz. “That’s not the first thing that jumps out at you. But dude, he can kill it on the promos!”

Cage also mentioned that he prefers working as a babyface, which goes against the grain of what most wrestlers say. “I think it’s more so because if you think of bigger heels, they often get painted in these big bully meathead roles. I just think that’s very one-dimensional and a little meh – a little vanilla to me. I’d much rather get over as a face and then turn heel.”

