Brian Cage Talks Why He Left IMPACT Wrestling for AEW

AEW Star Brian Cage recently appeared on the official All Elite podcast, AEW Unrestricted. The former IMPACT and Lucha Underground star would discuss a number of topics on the podcast, including why he opted to leave IMPACT and head to Wednesday nights on TNT.

“Well, you know, there was multiple factors as to why I came here” Brian Cage began. “Personally, I was more excited to come here than anywhere else. That wasn’t the be all end all, but this is where I wanted to come.”

Brian Cage on Leaving IMPACT

Brian Cage would elaborate further, saying “secondly? I felt like for me to break through the barriers that like I’ve kind of been capped out with? Especially as far as the reach that I’ve had? That helped here.” Cage would of course be referring to the greater audience that AEW has in television viewership compared to IMPACT.

“Most importantly? This place [AEW] had the most amount of…not only unique or awesome matches that I wanted? But so many would be first time ever” Brian Cage would continue. “Almost everywhere elsewhere there was a lot of repeats; which isn’t a bad thing, but there’s just so many matches I wanted that I haven’t ever had that I like the idea of. That is of course artistically speaking. I’m like ‘well I feel like this would be the most fun place to go.'”

Brian Cage is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship on July 15th at the Fight For The Fallen event. The match was originally scheduled for Fyter Fest but was postponed due to concerns surrounding Moxley and potential COVID-19 exposure.

