Brian Cage To Defend FTW Title Against Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Cage will defend the FTW title against Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Dark.

Taz announced Brian Cage as the new FTW Champion on Dynamite this week. This marks the first time anyone has held the title since Taz won the ECW World Championship on January 10th, 1999. AEW has announced Brian Cage’s first title defense.

Cage’s first title defence will take place on AEW Dark this week against Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW announced 6 matches for the show this week:

SIX matches are ready for #AEWDark next week with your main event set as the #FTW championship is on the line between champion 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.



AEW Dark Lineup:

FTW Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Serpentico & Luther vs Brady Pierce & Pineapple Pete

Robert Anthony vs Ricky Starks

Diamante & Rache Chanel vs Allie & Brandi Rhodes

Michael Nakazawa vs Marko Stunt

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (Jurrasic Express) vs Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

FTW Championship History

Taz introduced the rather unique title on May 28th, 1998. The show was titled “It Aint Seinfeld” and emanated from Queen’s, New York. He held the title for 219 days before dropping it to Sabu. This was a triple threat match from Philadelphia with Justin Credible as the 3rd man. Taz then won the title back at Living Dangerously 1999 in an “Extreme Death Match.”

The title then ceased to exist after Taz defeated Shane Douglas for the ECW World title in 1999.