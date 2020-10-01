Brian Cage To Defend FTW Title Against Will Hobbs Next Week

Two big heavyweights will collide next week on Dynamite with the FTW title on the line. Brian Cage will look to defend his championship against Will Hobbs. The two big men brawled at ringside during the Darby Allin vs Ricky Starks match this week and AEW officials scheduled them to go one-on-one next week.

This bout between two of the largest athletes in AEW has fans discussing potential ways the FTW title can be used in the promotion. Many fans have been commenting on the title possibly being used as a “Hoss” championship competed for by top heavyweights.

BIG HOSS FIGHT — ChellZ (@TypicalChellZ) October 1, 2020

“FTW title is officially the hoss belt lezgoo” wrote a user on Reddit.

Some fans even began putting together a “Hoss Division.”

“Sold. Miro, Lee, Wardlow, Luchasaurus, Hager, Butcher, Archer, let them all kill for that hoss title,” another user on Reddit wrote.

Will Hobbs commented on the match in the Tweet below:

By the time I turned 15 my knuckle game was real good bruh. @MrGMSI_BCage I'm coming to beat yo ass next week and take that #FTWTitle back to the hood. #AEWDynamite #AEWDynamite #WILLPOWER #IWANNAFIGHT pic.twitter.com/dvjsWxbuwd — WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) October 1, 2020

FTW Title History

Although the title is not officially recognized by AEW, this will be Brian Cage’s second title defence in the promotion. He defeated Brian Pillman Jr. with the belt on the line on an episode of Dark in July.

Cage is one of only three men to ever hold the title. Taz introduced the belt in 1998 and briefly lost it to Sabu in 1999. The title was abandoned after Taz defeated Sabu in a title vs title match at Living Dangerously 1999.