Brian Cage Undergoing Surgery, Still Unsigned

There have been several reports regarding Brian Cage’s free agency as of late. It had been reported that Cage was AEW bound but Melissa Santos publicly refuted the claim. Cage recently posted a video and message on Facebook stating that he is set to undergo surgery on a torn bicep on Monday and will not be signing with any promotion until he is healed.

“My contract did come to an end with Impact Wrestling and they did make me an incredible offer to stay as did multiple other companies,” Cage said in the video. “While I was mulling all that over, unfortunately, I tore my bicep.”

Cage continued to say he tried to avoid surgery and didn’t want to say anything publicly until he knew what was going on. He also confirmed he’s going in for surgery on Monday and will not sign with any company until he is fully healed.

“I’m just hoping they are still there when I heal up,” Cage said of the offers he’s had from wrestling companies.

Brian Cage In Impact Wrestling

Cage is a former X-Division and Impact World Champion stemming from his run in Impact Wrestling. He defeated Johnny Impact for the title at Rebellion from Toronto’s Rebel Nightclub last spring. He finished his run with the company off by dropping a match to Rob Van Dam at Hard to Kill.