Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses Appearing On AEW While Under Contract With MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. has opened up about how he was able to pursue an opportunity to wrestle for AEW while contracted to MLW.

Brian Pillman Jr. made his AEW Dark debut during last night’s episode of the promotion’s YouTube show. The son of a Four Horseman alum faced off against Shawn Spears, who is managed by legendary Horseman Tully Blanchard.

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor, Pillman Jr. talked about how he was able to take this opportunity to appear on AEW despite being contractually signed to MLW.

Pillman Jr. explained how MLW became “very apprehensive” about running shows during the coronavirus pandemic. He indicated how Impact Wrestling, AEW and WWE were all running shows in front of no fans during that time.

Knowing this was happening, he confessed it was “hard for me to still and wait for them to bring me an opportunity.”

Instead, Pillman Jr. “went out and chased the opportunities that were available to me.” He noted how his contract allowed him to accept the work. This created a “no-brainer” opportunity he wanted to pursue. As long as there was no conflict, Pillman Jr.’s contract reportedly allowed him to take other work with different promotions.

Brian Pillman Jr. admitted he isn’t sure what MLW’s future plans will be given current coronavirus concerns. Pillman Jr. shared how that kind of uncertainty made it an easier choice to look for other promotions to work for.