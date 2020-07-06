Brian Pillman Jr. Excited For AEW Debut This Week On Dark

Brian Pillman Jr. is set to debut for All Elite Wrestling this week on AEW Dark.

Pillman has spent the past few years working for Major League Wrestling (MLW). He is a former MLW Tag Team Champion as part of the new Hart Foundation team with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The 26-year-old second-generation star is still under contract with MLW. His contract allows for him to work with AEW. The fight league has temporarily suspended live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Pillman Jr. was in attendance at last week’s AEW TV tapings from Jacksonville, FL. He tweeted a photo of the Fyter Fest stage.

Let the FESTIVITIES begin!!! pic.twitter.com/WzACiw9WWr — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) July 2, 2020

Attending an AEW event is one thing. Wearing your ring gear is another. This photo with Le Champion Chris Jericho led to speculation that Brian Pillman Jr. will be gracing an AEW ring soon.

Brian Pillman to Debut for AEW

AEW has since confirmed that Pillman will make his AEW debut this week on Dark. He will face Shawn Spears.

In an interesting note of trivia, Pillman, the son of a former member of the Four Horsemen, faces a man who is managed by Tully Blanchard, a founding member of the legendary faction.

Brian Pillman Jr. says this match is quite literally the biggest opportunity of his life.

Catch Brian Pillman Jr.’s AEW debut this Tuesday on AEW Dark.