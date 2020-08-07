Brian Pillman Jr. Seeking His Release From MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. is hoping to be released from his MLW contract. The 26-year-old holds no ill-will to the promotion but as MLW isn’t holding any shows right now, Pillman is hoping they can reach a deal for his release. Pillman spoke to the WINCLY podcast regarding the situation.

“I’ve been actively trying to request my release and free myself of the obligations of MLW,” he said. “Again, no hard feelings but they have obligations towards me too. They have to have so many shows take place in order for my end of the contract to be valid too. So, I think that would also free them up of some responsibility. I think it would be a win-win situation if they released me.”

- Advertisement -

Pillman’s contract with MLW only restricts him from working shows for WWE or NXT. He was adamant during the interview that he loves MLW but the situation is what it is.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s not any guarantee on any shows happening. I understand it’s a pandemic and it’s just business. There’s no hard feelings and I absolutely love that company and wrestling has been nothing but good to me for my whole career.”

MLW has not run any shows since March. Court Bauer has stated that they will not until they are certain it is safe to do so.

Pillman has recently been performing on episodes of AEW Dark. This week on the show, he teamed with Griff Garrison in a match against FTR. He’s also wrestled Shawn Spears and Brian Cage in AEW. Additionally, Pillman has been wrestling for Al Snow’s OVW promotion. Earlier this week he participated in TV tapings from Jefferson, Indiana for the company.

Pillman’s comments can be heard in the podcast player below: