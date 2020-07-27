Monday, July 27, 2020

Brian Pillman Jr. Talks What Legends Have Helped His Career Thus Far

Brian Pillman Jr. recently noted in an interview that several legends have helped him in his career thus far.

By Ian Carey
Brian Pillman Jr
Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. recently wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark. He dropped bouts to Shawn Spears and Brian Cage. He is currently signed to MLW and has been involved with the new Hart Foundation stable in the promotion. Pillman recently spoke to Talk Sport about the help he’s received in his career from numerous wrestling legends.

Pillman was asked about his relationship with AEW’s Chris Jericho:

“Me and Chris have been close for a long time. That was also somebody that was pulling for me in the company [AEW] and he helped me get the opportunity at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view about one year ago. That was May 22, 2019,” Pillman said.

“So it’s been about a year since I’ve been there, so it’s been a long time. they wanted to see how far I have come and what improvements did I make and I think they were all happy with that.”

Brian Pillman Jr. On Advice From Steve Austin

Pillman also noted he got to speak with Jericho at the tapings as well.

Additionally, Pillman spoke about the guidance he’s received over the years from his father’s former tag-team partner, Steve Austin.

“Steve has offered me advice on several, several occasions,” Pillman said about Austin. He continued to say he asked Austin if he should go into the wrestling business.

“He just told me ‘You can do whatever you want to do. Your father would want you to do what’s passionate to you.’”

Pillman also spoke about his relationship with Bret Hart, Pillman’s father’s former stablemate in the Hart Foundation.

“He’s definitely someone that if I ever needed anything, he would be right there for me. Whenever I’ve seen him, he’s been nothing but family to me,” Pillman said of Hart.

The full interview can be read here.

