Brian Pillman Jr. To Wrestle On AEW Dark This Week

AEW has announced the matches for Dark this week and Brian Pillman Jr. is on the card. He is scheduled to face Shawn Spears who will have Tully Blanchard in his corner. Spears recently began using a loaded glove in his matches as well, so Pillman may need to be wary of this.

Pillman is signed to MLW but the two promotions appear to have a working relationship that allows talent to work for both companies. Maxwell Jacob Friedman wrestled for both promotions for months prior to going to AEW full-time in early 2020. In fact, Pillman’s Hart Foundation and MJF’s Dynasty stable had quite the rivalry in MLW.

This will not be Pillman’s first match for the promotion, however. The 26-year-old was an entrant in the 21-person Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing in 2019.

This Tuesday on #AEWDark we have eight stacked matches ready!

This Tuesday on #AEWDark we have eight stacked matches ready!

AEW Dark Lineup

Here is the lineup for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark:

Big Swole vs Rache Chanel

Orange Cassidy vs Will Jobbs

Frankie Kazarian vs Luther

Michael Nakazawa vs Shawn Dean

Brian Pillman Jr. vs Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard

Scorpio Sky vs Serpentine

Lucha Bros & Butcher and the Blade vs Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati & Faboo Andre

Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon vs The Dark Order