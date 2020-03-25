Brie Bella Expresses Concern About Daniel Bryan Wrestling During Coronavirus Outbreak

Brie Bella has opened up about her husband, Daniel Bryan, working WWE events down in Orlando, Florida despite there being an outbreak of the coronavirus not only in the United States but also around the world.

She did so on the Bella Twins’ latest podcast. She stated that Bryan is still working the TV tapings and while she’s glad that he’s working, it makes her really nervous.

“My husband has an autoimmune disease, he also fought asthma really bad when he was young. He was always sick when he was a kid and I’ll admit … I lost sleep last night. I was king of like, ‘ugh.’ I’m grateful my husband is still employed, but at the same time, I’m really scared that he’s just out there. I just pray so much for him that he stays healthy and all that, but it’s like this weird tug-of-war.”

Bella continued by noting that he’s in Orlando and when he comes back home, he will have to stay at a hotel and be checked out by their Naturopath, Dr. Jane, in order to see if he has any symptoms before he comes home to them.

“That could be weeks, and when he left yesterday or the day before, I was just like, ‘It could be three weeks until I see you’ and it’s just sad but thank goodness for technology, FaceTime and all that.”

WWE has taped several upcoming episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in addition to taping both nights of WrestleMania 36 since last Saturday.

