Brie & Nikki Bella Both Pregnant, Due 2 Weeks Apart

The Bella Twins are both pregnant and their due dates are less than 2 weeks apart. News of the twins’ dual pregnancies was first reported on by People Magazine. The Bellas posed for several exclusive pregnancy announcement photos as well.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

For Brie Bella, this is her second-child with Daniel Bryan. Their first child, Birdie Joe, was born in May of 2017. She spoke to People about how her and Bryan were hoping to have another child but had resigned to thinking they might only have one.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” said Brie. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ “

This will be Nikki Bella’s first child along with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met on Dancing With The Stars. She spoke to People about finding out she was pregnant. At the time, Brie had already told Nikki that she was pregnant.

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” says Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ “

Nikki would continue to say that she waited until after the pregnancy test confirmed her suspicions before telling Artem.

