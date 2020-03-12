‘British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith Officially Announced For Hall Of Fame 2020

Corey Graves confirmed the reports of Davey Boy Smith going into Hall Of Fame and he announced on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast that the British Bulldog will be inducted into the class of 2020.

Graves welcomed the wrestling legend’s son Harry Smith, Natalya and Tyson Kidd for this special episode of his podcast featuring the announcement of the induction.

Reacting to the news, Harry said that it’s something that has been long overdue but he is really excited and glad to finally get the chance to induct his father:

“It’s been long overdue but I am really excited and glad to be inducting my father into the 2020 Hall Of Fame. It’s something that is great not only for my family but the WWE Universe as well.”

Natalya, on the other hand, said that the time has never been better for the induction of Davey Boy Smith and she went on to explain that his legacy has stood the test of time:

“It feels like the time has never been better. So many people in our industry say that it was the British Bulldog who inspired them to want to get into WWE. His work and his legacy has stood the test of time and he is still so relevant to the culture of WWE today.”

Davey Boy Smith will be joining JBL, The Bella Twins, nWo and Dave Batista into the Hall Of Fame class of 2020. Japanese veteran Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger is also expected to be inducted this year but it hasn’t been made official yet.