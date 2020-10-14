Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Britt Baker Addresses Fan Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

Dr. Britt Baker has acknowledged fan criticism regarding AEW's Women's Division.

By Steve Russell
Britt Baker
Britt Baker

All Elite Wrestling star Dr. Britt Baker has acknowledged the criticism leveled at the promotion’s women’s division. However, Baker stressed how it’s not just on AEW. According to her, “we need help from the fans at home too!”

Baker shared her thoughts during an interview with Uproxx.com. She explained how “[…] it’s something the company is working on” before highlighting the impact COVID-19 had on the promotion.

“You know, and we got hit hard—our women’s division, because of the COVID outbreak. Half our roster is international talent, so we immediately didn’t have access to any of those women. Then Kris Statlander got hurt, and I got hurt. And there’s only so much time on AEW Dynamite to start with.”

Baker explained how AEW has plans in place to help grow the women’s division. However, “[…] at the same time we need help from the fans at home too! We can’t have the women’s segments being the lowest rated or the lowest views each week. Because at the end of the day it’s a business, and AEW needs ratings.”

Britt Baker stressed how the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT aren’t a secret. She stressed that in order to get more time dedicated to AEW’s women, “we need the ratings up” during their segments.

“So for the fans that are so encouraging and saying ‘We want more women, we want more women!’ that’s great, but please don’t turn the channel when the women are on TV then!” Baker stressed. “We want everybody to be watching the segments and cheering us on from home.”

ViaUproxx

