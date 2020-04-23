Britt Baker On Triple H’s Reaction To Her Being Shown At TakeOver

Britt Baker was shown on camera during NXT TakeOver: War Games last year. During the main event, Baker was shown looking on in concern with her hands covering her mouth. Mauro Ranallo noted that Baker was Adam Cole’s partner while she was shown on camera. According to WWE, the production crew wasn’t aware of who Baker is and believed they were just shooting a fan in the crowd.

Baker was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho and spoke about what Triple H and Stephanie McMahon said to her backstage about it.

“Triple H came up to me right away. He’s like, ‘Ah, I’m so sorry. We didn’t mean for that to happen.’ I’m kinda like, ‘Wait, what?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, we got you on camera with your reaction to the bump. I’m so sorry. The head [of] production didn’t know who you were,’” Baker said.

“Do I believe that? I don’t know, but he was very apologetic to me, super-nice, him and Stephanie both were so sorry about that. ‘I hope you don’t get in trouble,’ which Tony didn’t care at all because after that night, I was the top Google search of that entire show — of the entire NXT show was Britt Baker, just because of that one little blip they showed me on TV.”

The Britt Baker Challenge

Baker being shown on camera during an NXT event then led to a spoof on AEW Dynamite. This time, Baker was shown reacting to Nyla Rose going on a rampage in much the same way she was shown reacting to the NXT show.

The segment can be viewed in the Tweet below:

“That’s Adam Cole’s girlfriend!” Excalibur can be heard saying as Baker was shown on-screen.

The #BrittBakerChallenge began trending not long after. Even NXT Champion Adam Cole got in on the fun:

Transcriptions via PostWrestling