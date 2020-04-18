Britt Baker Talks Turning Heel & Working With Tony Schiavone

Dr. Britt Baker DMD has quickly become one of the most talked-about heels in AEW. In recent months on Dynamite, Baker has been ruthless in her comments to Tony Schiavone and even more ruthless to her opponents in the ring. Her new persona is not what she thought she would be doing when she started with the promotion, however. In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, Baker spoke about her current character and the confidence she gets from working alongside Schiavone.

“It’s really totally not where I expected I would be right now, as far as character-wise,” Baker said. “I love it. Every second of it, I’m enjoying it.”

Baker also spoke about working with her “friend” Tony Schiavone on Dynamite.

“There’s always a sense of comfort knowing I have Tony Schiavone standing there with you because if anything really goes off the rails he can save it. It’s comforting, because I know he’s right there with me.”

“Tony Schiavone is such a pro and he’s so amazing, his reaction, his body language, and his gestures truly make the promos, because he’s so, so good. It’s these little organic things and these gestures. I nudged him one week and said, ‘Stand up straight,’ and he does it. He just acted on command, and it’s so funny because he’s such a professional.”

Baker also spoke during the interview about how she doesn’t memorize her promos. Rather she goes off of bullet points and then feeds off the crowd.

“You learn really quickly what works and what doesn’t. There’s a lot of moving parts to making something successful. I think I’m a prime example of people just improving over time with more TV exposure and getting more comfortable, but that comfort also comes with help from the back.”

Baker goes into further detail on these subjects in more during the interview. A link to the full discussion can be found here.

Britt Baker in AEW

At the time of this writing, Baker is ranked #5 in the AEW women’s division. She recently dropped from the #4 spot after losing to the #1 ranked Hikaru Shida 2 weeks ago.

Baker holds a career record of 10-7 in AEW. Her 10 wins is 3rd most of any female in the company. Hikaru Shida has a 12-5 career record in the promotion and Riho is sitting at an 11-6 record. She defeated Cassandra Golden this week on Dynamite.