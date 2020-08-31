Brock Lesnar No Longer Under WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE failed to come to terms on a new agreement. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

As of this writing, Lesnar’s bio remains live at the WWE website. However, his page has been pulled from WWE Shop and WWE is no longer selling Lesnar merchandise.

- Advertisement -

Brock Lesnar’s most recent appearance for WWE took place at WrestleMania 36 back in April, where he dropped the Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre. Lesnar has been one of the highest paid and most prominently featured performers since returning to WWE back in 2012.

As seen on WWE television this past week, Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, has aligned himself with new Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In light of the news that Brock Lesnar is no longer with WWE, the company’s decision to pair Heyman and Reigns together indicates they do not expect Lesnar back in the fold any time soon.

The former WWE & UFC Champion is legally able to gauge interest from All Elite Wrestling, should that be an avenue he wants to explore. Lesnar instantly becomes the hottest free agent in all of professional wrestling, but it remains to be seen if AEW is willing to meet the sky-high price tag Lesnar is sure to command on the open market.