Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming Raw Episodes

WWE Champion ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman have been confirmed for appearances at the upcoming two episodes of Monday Night Raw.

Both the MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York which are the venues for February 24 and March 2 episode of Raw have recently announced Lesnar for the respective events.

The February 24 episode will be the go-home show for the Super Showdown event where the WWE Champion is set to defend his title against Ricochet in a one on one match.

So it’s likely that he will have a confrontation with the One and Only before their championship match in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday, February 27.

On the other hand, the March 2 episode will be the ideal place to start hyping his WrestleMania match and it would make sense for Brock Lesnar to have a showdown with his WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre during the episode.

The arena in Winnipeg is also advertising Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton and Big Show vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins for the upcoming episode of the Red Branded Show.

Though it’s most likely that one of these matches will end up being the dark main event for the show with the other one being changed to fit the script of the episode.