Brock Lesnar & Matt Riddle Have Verbal Altercation Before Royal Rumble

Things apparently got interesting between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle as an incident occurred.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that they got into a backstage verbal altercation prior to Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park.

It was noted that details are scarce at this time but they were told the two stars passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued. This is where it was noted that Lesnar saw Riddle and wanted him to know the reality of the situation between them.

Per the report, the encounter was real and not something for the show. It should also be noted that they did not get physical and kept it verbal.

Earlier this month, Riddle was teasing on his social media accounts that he could have a showdown with “The Beast.”

This comes after Riddle had an awkward interaction with Goldberg last year at SummerSlam after criticizing the WWE Hall of Famer on social media and interviews.

With Lesnar, Riddle has made it clear for years that he wants to not only take on Lesnar in the squared circle but wants to retire him at WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Matt Riddle Teases Showdown With Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble