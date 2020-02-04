Brock Lesnar Receives Opponent At WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has received his next opponent as he will make his next title defense at the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV.

WWE booked a #1 contender’s match on Monday’s episode of RAW in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on the USA Network. This Triple Threat contest saw Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley battle it out.

Brock Lesnar Receives Opponent

Ricochet ended up winning the match and becoming the new #1 contender for the top title on RAW. As a result, he will now challenge “The Beast” for the WWE Title at WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia. Post-match, Lesnar ran down to the ring and laid out Ricochet.

WWE has already confirmed that Lesnar will defend the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Confirmed For WrestleMania 36