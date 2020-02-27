Brock Lesnar Retains WWE Title At Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar will remain the WWE Champion as he successfully retained the belt in his latest title defense.

He did so when he beat rising WWE star Ricochet in a championship match at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event. This was a squash match to the fullest as Ricochet never connected with a move.

WWE set up this contest when they booked a #1 contender’s match on the February 3rd episode of RAW in Salt Lake City, UT at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on the USA Network. This Triple Threat contest saw Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley battle it out.

As seen in the match, Ricochet ended up winning and becoming the new #1 contender for the top title on RAW.

As a result, he earned the opportunity to challenge “The Beast” for the WWE Title at WWE’s latest event.

WWE has already confirmed that Lesnar will defend the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium.

