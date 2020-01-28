Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Confirmed For WrestleMania 36

As expected, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre has been confirmed for WrestleMania 36.

This comes after McIntyre won the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the pay-per-view event on Sunday night in Houston, Texas. In fact, with the help of Ricochet, McIntyre eliminated “The Beast” from the contest.

Now, he’ll be facing off with Lesnar for the WWE Title at the biggest event of the year for WWE.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Antonio, TX at the AT&T Center on the USA Network, McIntyre opened the show where he revealed which title he would be going after at Mania.

This led to him beating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Handicap Match. After the contest, he was attacked by Lesnar with an F5.

This contest was expected to be confirmed and also marks the first match announced thus far for WrestleMania 36.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.

Backstage News On Original Planned Winners For Royal Rumble