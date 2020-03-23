Brodie Lee Comments On Joining All Elite Wrestling

The Dark Order's Exalted One, Brodie Lee, has commented on joining All Elite Wrestling after the company welcomed him to the promotion.

Brodie Lee was revealed to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The long mystery of the Exalted One heavily teased several wrestlers could be the Dark Order leader, including former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy, but it was the former-Luke Harper that would unveil himself.

After AEW uploaded a post to Twitter welcoming Lee to the promotion, Brodie Lee responded to their greeting, writing:

“Odd that you would welcome the wolf to a land full of lambs.”

Brodie Lee Appears

During a promo featuring Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson alongside SCU members Christoper Daniels and Kazarian, a video package played. This video package revealed Lee as the Exalted One.

Dynamite then cut back to the ring. Inside it, behind the SCU members who had been watching the screen, was Brodie Lee. Leading the charge, Lee and the Dark Order then assaulted Daniels and Kazarian.

Last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was set to take place in Rochester, New York, which is Brodie Lee’s hometown. AEW reportedly had plans for Lee to debut on this specific show. It was expected that Lee would debut to a huge response thanks to the hometown crowd.

However, the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting the world scuppered those plans. It ultimately forced AEW to relocate the episode to Jacksonville, Florida.