Saturday, August 22, 2020

Brodie Lee Dethrones Cody Rhodes As AEW TNT Champion

By Andrew Ravens

Cody Rhodes is no longer the AEW TNT Champion as he was dethroned by Brodie Lee. 

The title change occurred during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Lee beat Rhodes in dominating fashion, some people think it was a total squash to establish the new champion. 

Lee went over in the main event. Post-match, Rhodes was stretchered out of the arena due to the damage that he suffered only to be attacked by members of the Dark Order. 

The special edition of the weekly TV show from All Elite Wrestling aired on Saturday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. 

Rhodes’ title reign as the AEW TNT Champion started at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place, All Elite Wrestling booked a championship match between Rhodes and Lance Archer that served as the tournament finals. 

Since that time, Rhodes had held weekly open challenges against all comers including Ricky Starks and Warhorse along with members of the AEW roster. 

What are your thoughts on Brodie Lee winning the AEW TNT Title? Sound off in the comment section.

