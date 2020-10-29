Thursday, October 29, 2020

Brodie Lee Discusses Comparisons Between His On-Screen Character And Vince McMahon

The Dark Order's Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee has commented on the comparisons made between his on-screen character and WWE's Vince McMahon.

By Steve Russell
Brodie Lee
Brodie Lee

The Dark Order’s Brodie Lee was a recent guest on All Elite Wrestling’s official podcast, Unrestricted. During their discussion, Lee spoke about the perceived comparisons between his AEW character and WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

After Lee was revealed to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One back in March, he appeared in several backstage segments. According to him, there was rife speculation he was basing his on-screen character on WWE’s Vince McMahon. People pointed to the character’s dress sense, mannerisms, and characteristics as evidence of this.

- Advertisement -

“The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That’s all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it,” Lee stated.

The former TNT Champion continued, “So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored to me that I don’t think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it.”

Lee has denied that he based Mr. Brodie Lee on Vince McMahon. He has claimed that the majority of the gimmick’s characteristics are instead derived from mafia movies.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
Impact

Impact 10/27 Results: The Show Ends In Murder!

Impact Wrestling 10/27 featured the first show since the Bound For Glory PPV. It was headlined by the wedding between John E...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee’s New Stable Forms at NXT Halloween Havoc

A new stable formed on Wednesday's special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT TV. Pat McAfee, accompanied by Oney Lorcan...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/28): Town Hall Meeting, Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Miro and Kip Sabian attacked Best Friends backstage....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Brodie Lee Discusses Comparisons Between His On-Screen Character And Vince McMahon

The Dark Order's Brodie Lee was a recent guest on All Elite Wrestling's official podcast, Unrestricted. During their discussion, Lee spoke about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mike Bennett Reflects On WWE Run, ‘Lousy’ Treatment Of Maria Kanellis

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett has reflected on his WWE tenure in a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of...
Read more
AEW

Miro On If AEW Would Benefit From Signing Brock Lesnar

All Elite Wrestling star Miro has speculated on what Brock Lesnar could bring to the promotion if it decided to pursue him....
Read more
Wrestling News

Big E Reveals Which Superstar Was Instrumental For His Current Push

SmackDown Superstar Big E has revealed which Superstar has been instrumental in his current singles push. Speaking with the Gorilla Podcast, Big...
Read more
NXT

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon React To NXT Halloween Havoc

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have reflected on last night's special edition of NXT. The black-and-gold brand resurrected the Halloween Havoc concept...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/28): Town Hall Meeting, Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Miro and Kip Sabian attacked Best Friends backstage....
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Full Gear: Updated Card With New Matches & Stipulations

The card for AEW Full Gear came into focus during Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. During a sit down interview...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC