Brodie Lee Discusses Comparisons Between His On-Screen Character And Vince McMahon

The Dark Order’s Brodie Lee was a recent guest on All Elite Wrestling’s official podcast, Unrestricted. During their discussion, Lee spoke about the perceived comparisons between his AEW character and WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

After Lee was revealed to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One back in March, he appeared in several backstage segments. According to him, there was rife speculation he was basing his on-screen character on WWE’s Vince McMahon. People pointed to the character’s dress sense, mannerisms, and characteristics as evidence of this.

“The Vince McMahon comparisons flew! That’s all people talked about the first 3 to 4 weeks of my AEW career, and that became I think detrimental to me, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it,” Lee stated.

The former TNT Champion continued, “So I tried to get away from the stuff that they were saying so as opposed to a multi-colored suit, I now went with a full tailored to me that I don’t think looks like a Vince McMahon or anybody else. This is my bi-monthly routine now is to go get a suit made, and I love it.”

Lee has denied that he based Mr. Brodie Lee on Vince McMahon. He has claimed that the majority of the gimmick’s characteristics are instead derived from mafia movies.