Brodie Lee Revealed As The Exalted One

It’s official, Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, is All Elite.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) as he made an appearance on their weekly television show, Dynamite, on Wednesday.

This is where he was revealed as The Exalted One, the leader of The Dark Order. He cut a promo about how Christopher Daniels wasn’t the only old man who didn’t believe in him. He would then attack Daniels and Kaz alongside The Dark Order.

Harper requested his release from WWE back in April 2019. He remained under contract until December when WWE finally granted the request.

At the time of his release, he had a 90-day no-compete clause with WWE, which prevented him from appearing on AEW television until late March 2020.

Harper recently trademarked the name Brodie Lee, the ring name he used prior to joining WWE in 2012.

Harper’s time in WWE had both ups and downs as he found success as a singles star by winning the Intercontinental Title as well as a tag team competitor while with The Wyatt Family.

Things took a turn when it was reported that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon didn’t see anything in him. Thus, they stopped using him, which resulted in Harper asking for his release.

